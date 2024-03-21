Severe Weather Alert: Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Brace for Stormy Weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - Meteorologists have issued a severe weather warning for The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands, predicting a tempestuous weekend ahead. From Friday, March 22nd to Monday, March 25th, 2024, residents and visitors in these regions are advised to prepare for squally conditions, prompted by a potent combination of atmospheric factors.

Storm Forecast Details

The Department of Meteorology's latest statement highlights the convergence of an upper-level trough with unseasonably warm and moist conditions, setting the stage for severe weather. Expected rainfall accumulations range from 4 to 6 inches in the Northwest Bahamas, with a possibility of reaching up to 8 inches. The Central Bahamas may see 2 to 4 inches, while the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. The forecast indicates that the highest risk for severe convection will occur from Friday evening to Saturday night, particularly in the Northwest and Central Bahamas.

Impact and Safety Measures

Residents in the affected areas are likely to experience street flooding and other low-lying area inundations, especially in the Northwest and Central Bahamas. The forecast also warns of heavy downpours, localized flooding, strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, hail, and the potential for waterspouts or tornadic activity during thunderstorms. Winds in the Northwest Bahamas are expected to reach 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to gale force. For the Central and Southeast Bahamas, including the Turks & Caicos Islands, winds may blow at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Small craft operators in the Northwest and Central Bahamas are advised not to venture far from port starting Friday, and a small craft advisory will be in effect for the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Precautionary Advice

The Department of Meteorology urges the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions to safeguard life and property. This severe weather event underscores the importance of emergency preparedness, particularly for those residing in or visiting areas prone to flooding and severe thunderstorms. As the weekend approaches, it is crucial to monitor local news outlets and the Department of Meteorology's updates for the latest information and advisories.

This weekend's severe weather warning for The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands serves as a reminder of nature's power and unpredictability. As communities brace for the storm, the emphasis on preparedness, timely information, and community support becomes more critical than ever. By taking the necessary precautions, residents and visitors can help mitigate the impact of this impending weather event, keeping safety at the forefront of their actions.