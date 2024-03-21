Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Five Provinces on Human Rights Day: Urgent Warnings Issued

On Human Rights Day, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected to impact parts of Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. Residents are warned of potential heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds, and excessive lightning, which could lead to localized flooding, structural damage, and service disruptions.

Urgent Alert: Severe Weather Imminent

SAWS has raised concerns about the severe weather conditions forecasted for Human Rights Day. The affected regions are bracing for storms that could bring substantial rainfall, hailstorms, and gusty winds. This severe weather alert follows closely on the heels of recent weather-related incidents, including a lightning strike at Eikenhof pump station, which resulted in significant water supply disruptions in Johannesburg. The advisory underscores the need for residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard their properties and ensure personal safety.

Impact and Precautions

The potential impact of the thunderstorms includes localized flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, posing risks to both pedestrians and motorists. Structural damages from the storms are also a significant concern, with the possibility of power surges disrupting essential services. Authorities are urging the public to stay informed about the weather conditions, avoid areas prone to flooding, and secure loose outdoor items that could be blown away or cause injury.

Looking Ahead: Weather Service Advisories

In addition to the severe thunderstorm warnings, SAWS has also issued alerts for hot weather conditions in other parts of the country. A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, while extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are forecasted for the West Coast District in the Western Cape. Residents in these areas are advised to stay hydrated and limit exposure to the sun. As the weather situation evolves, SAWS continues to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary. Community members are encouraged to stay vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

As South Africans commemorate Human Rights Day, the severe weather warnings serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and community solidarity in facing natural adversities. The collective response to these warnings can help minimize risks and ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities.