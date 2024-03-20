Severe Thunderstorms Persist Across South Africa: Provinces Brace for Impact

As South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms anticipated to sweep across multiple provinces, including Gauteng, the North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, and parts of Kwazulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 20 March 2024. Concurrently, a heatwave advisory underscores the rising temperatures along the West Coast District in the Western Cape and western parts of the Namakwa District, signaling a day of extreme weather nationwide.

Storm Surge: Regions on High Alert

Gauteng residents can expect a blend of partly cloudy skies and warm conditions, with the afternoon bringing scattered showers and thundershowers. Similarly, Mpumalanga and Limpopo will experience morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in store for the afternoon. The North West and Free State are slated for partly cloudy and warm to hot temperatures, complemented by scattered showers and thundershowers, with isolated occurrences in the west. The Northern Cape, while forecasting fine conditions in the extreme west, anticipates partly cloudy skies and hot to sweltering temperatures in the south-west, with isolated thunderstorms expected by the afternoon.

Heatwave Hits the West

In contrast to the stormy weather, the Western Cape and parts of the Namakwa District are under a heatwave advisory, with the SAWS predicting very hot conditions along the West Coast. Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun. The expected UVB sunburn index is high, further emphasizing the need for protective measures against the sun's harmful rays.

Advisories and Precautions

Across the affected regions, the SAWS urges the public to stay informed on weather updates and to take necessary precautions, including unplugging electrical appliances, securing outdoor objects that can be blown away by strong winds, and avoiding shelter under trees or in flood-prone areas during thunderstorms. With the severe weather expected to impact a significant portion of the country, communities are encouraged to prepare and support each other through what promises to be a challenging day.

As South Africa faces a day of contrasting extreme weather conditions, from severe thunderstorms to scorching heatwaves, the resilience and preparedness of its people will be tested. The SAWS's advisories serve as a crucial reminder of the power of nature and the importance of staying informed and ready to act, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities across the nation.