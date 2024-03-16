Severe Storms Sweep Coahuila, Hurl Large Hail into Southern Texas, Threatening More Damage

Intense weather conditions originating from Coahuila, Mexico, brought severe storms to southern Texas, unleashing strong wind gusts and hail the size of golf balls and larger. This weather event has placed a significant portion of southern Texas under a severe weather threat, with the National Weather Service forecasting continuous, potent storms throughout the region.

Origin and Impact

The severe weather began in Coahuila, Mexico, where residents experienced very large hail and damaging winds. As the storms moved into southern Texas, they intensified, affecting areas with sizeable hail and gusty winds reaching speeds of over 60 mph. San Antonio and Laredo were among the cities hit hardest by these conditions, prompting local authorities to issue warnings and prepare for potential damages.

Forecast and Warnings

Forecasts predict multiple rounds of severe storms continuing throughout southern Texas, posing risks of large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and ponding on roadways. The National Weather Service has highlighted a level 1-2 out of 5 risk for severe storms in the region, underscoring the continuous threat to the area into the weekend. Additionally, there is an expectation of scattered showers and storms persisting through Sunday and into Monday, potentially exacerbating the situation.

Community Response

Communities in southern Texas are bracing for the impact of these severe weather conditions. Local authorities are urging residents to stay informed through reliable sources and to take necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and families. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to incidents resulting from the severe weather. The community's resilience is being tested as they face this ongoing threat, highlighting the importance of preparedness and solidarity in times of natural disasters.

As southern Texas grapples with the aftermath and ongoing threat of these severe storms, the focus remains on safety, response, and recovery efforts. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the need for communities to stay prepared for weather-related emergencies. As the storms continue to pose a significant threat, the resilience of the affected communities will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead.