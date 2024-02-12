Schools Closed Across Oman Amid Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

As heavy rainfall and thunderstorms loom over Oman, the Ministry of Education has announced the closure of all public, private, and international schools across most of the country on February 12. The forecasted adverse weather conditions have prompted this decision, with classes set to resume the following day. However, schools in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates will remain open. This announcement comes in light of the Meteorological Department's Alert No. 1, warning citizens and residents of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential hailstorms.

A Decision for Safety

In response to the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards' heavy rainfall alert, the Ministry's Central Committee for Emergency Situations Management has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of students and staff. The decision to close schools in affected governorates reflects the commitment to prioritize the well-being of Oman's educational community.

Moreover, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has also issued an alert due to the low-pressure system and has urged the closure of mosques, Holy Quran schools, administrative buildings, and endowment agents for safety precautions.

Preparing for the Storm

As the country braces itself for the inclement weather, authorities have deployed rescue teams and suspended city bus services in Muscat. Citizens and residents are urged to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and heed the advice of local authorities during this period.

The anticipated weather conditions may bring very heavy winds, active winds, and hailstones in several governorates, further emphasizing the need for caution and preparation.

A Return to Normalcy

While the current weather conditions have necessitated the closure of schools and various institutions, the Ministry of Education remains hopeful that normalcy will be restored soon. Classes are expected to resume on February 13, provided the weather improves and it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, the Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely, working in collaboration with meteorological experts and local authorities to make informed decisions regarding the safety and well-being of the educational community.

As Oman navigates these challenging weather conditions, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and residents. The temporary closure of schools serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in the face of adversity.

