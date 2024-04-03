Saskatchewan Welcomes Early April Warmth with Temperatures Soaring Above 20 C

Saskatchewan residents are basking in unexpectedly high temperatures as early April 2023 sees a significant warm-up across the province. With Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs surpassing 20 C in southern areas, the region is set to experience a burst of spring warmth, particularly on Wednesday, anticipated to be the warmest day. This heatwave, attributed to high pressure and southwesterly air flows from the United States, is not only a pleasant surprise but also a prompt for early spring preparations and caution against potential spring melt flooding.

Warmth Across the Board

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, emphasizes that this weather is no April Fools' joke. Regina is expected to hit a daytime high of 23 C, with Saskatoon not far behind at 18 C - figures well above the average April highs of around 7 C. Even northern Saskatchewan, usually hovering around 0 C, will see temperatures up to 7 C. This widespread warmth is a significant shift from the province's usual climatic conditions, hinting at a potentially warmer spring season ahead.

Precautions and Preparations

Despite the warm weather inviting thoughts of summer, Phillips cautions against removing snow tires just yet, reminding residents that April can still bring snowfall. In fact, Saskatchewan typically receives about 10 centimeters of snow during this month, contributing to about 11 or 12 percent of its annual snowfall. To mitigate the risk of spring melt flooding, Mitch McMann, Saskatoon's storm water utility manager, offers advice on ensuring proper drainage around homes and being vigilant of potholes exacerbated by the thaw. The city is actively working to manage potential flooding, particularly in high-risk areas.

Looking Ahead

As this week's warmth is seen as a precursor to a potentially warmer than average spring, residents and city crews alike are preparing for the seasonal transition. The early March snow, which left significant snow piles in residential and business areas, is expected to melt quickly, necessitating proactive measures to prevent water damage and flooding. With city crews clearing drainage systems and advising homeowners on flood prevention, Saskatchewan is gearing up for a season of change, balancing the enjoyment of early warmth with the practicalities of seasonal weather challenges.