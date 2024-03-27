San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Hits Record 38°C: Hottest 2024 Temperature Amid El Niño

Amid the onset of the warm and dry season announced by PAGASA, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, recorded a scorching 38.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon, marking the highest temperature in the Philippines for the year 2024. This event ties the record for the hottest March temperature in southern Luzon and sets a new record for the MIMAROPA region. The heat index in San Jose reached a dangerous level at 43 degrees Celsius, indicating a high risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion, and potentially heat stroke.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Heat Across the Country

Other regions have also experienced perilously high temperatures, with Roxas City hitting 44 degrees Celsius, and Butuan City, Iloilo City, and Masbate City each registering 43 degrees Celsius. These conditions are not isolated, as PAGASA forecasts suggest that the coinciding of El Niño with the dry season could make 2024 one of the warmest years on record. Northern Luzon and lowland areas in Luzon and Mindanao are expected to see temperatures between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius from April through June. Metro Manila is also predicted to experience temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius during the same period.

El Niño's Impact and Health Concerns

Advertisment

The El Niño phenomenon, characterized by a prolonged dry spell and higher-than-average temperatures, poses significant health risks. Heat-related illnesses become more prevalent, and public health authorities advise against traditional but scientifically unsupported treatments for conditions like sore eyes. State climatologists and health experts emphasize the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, and seeking immediate medical attention for heat-induced conditions.

Government Response and Public Preparedness

In response to the challenges posed by El Niño, the Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Presidential Communications Office, has rolled out support measures for affected farmers in Oriental Mindoro, totaling approximately P9 million in assistance. This aid aims to mitigate the damage, which has already amounted to P385 million across 1,549 hectares as of mid-March 2024. As the country braces for potentially more severe weather conditions, including the transition to La Niña, public and governmental preparedness becomes crucial in minimizing the adverse impacts of these climatic phenomena.

As Occidental Mindoro and the rest of the Philippines grapple with record-breaking temperatures, the events serve as a stark reminder of the tangible effects of climate change. The situation underscores the urgency for comprehensive strategies addressing both immediate relief and long-term climate resilience, ensuring the well-being of communities and the sustainability of vital sectors like agriculture. With the anticipated challenges of El Niño and the impending La Niña, the collaborative efforts of government agencies, communities, and individuals in preparation and response become more critical than ever.