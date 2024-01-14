en English
Weather

Salvation Army Sees Surge in Demand Amid Cold Snap

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Salvation Army Sees Surge in Demand Amid Cold Snap

In the face of a harsh and chilling winter, the Salvation Army has found itself grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand for its services. Vulnerable populations, including the homeless and low-income families, are struggling to stay warm, leading to a sharp increase in requests for warm clothing, heating assistance, and shelter.

Scaling up to meet increased demand

Across the nation, from Seattle to Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma City, the Salvation Army has been steadfast in its commitment to help those affected by the cold snap. By expanding existing shelters, opening new warming centers and extending shelter hours, the organization has been actively responding to the needs of the community. For instance, in Seattle, the Salvation Army and King County Regional Homelessness Authority have opened two emergency cold weather shelters, one in SoDo accommodating 33 individuals and another in the Exhibition Hall, housing up to 300 people. Similarly, in Oklahoma City, the organization has been preparing for dangerously cold conditions, activating emergency measures and offering additional bed capacity.

Outreach to the homeless

Community street outreach teams have been visiting people experiencing homelessness to alert them about the cold snap and provide them with information on winter shelters. Kyle Clements, once homeless, shared his experience of finding support at the Salvation Army, signifying the true impact of these initiatives.

A call for community and business support

The Salvation Army is urging community members and local businesses to step in and support their efforts through donations and volunteering. The organization emphasizes that the heightened demand has put additional strain on its resources, making community support particularly critical during extreme weather events. Furthermore, in response to the freezing temperatures, Multnomah County in Oregon has declared a state of emergency and is seeking volunteers to support the sheltering effort.

As the cold snap continues to challenge the most vulnerable members of society, the Salvation Army remains steadfast in its mission to provide necessary assistance to those in need, ensuring that they stay safe and warm during these trying times.

Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

