Salt Lake County Issues Code Blue Alert as Temperatures Plunge into the 20s

Salt Lake City braces for a cold snap with a Code Blue alert in effect Sunday night, signaling freezing temperatures and the activation of additional shelter services. The National Weather Service's forecast of 15 degrees Fahrenheit, including wind chill, has triggered this emergency response. Salt Lake County's shelters are ramping up efforts to accommodate more individuals in need of warmth and safety during this harsh weather period.

Understanding Code Blue

Code Blue is a critical alert issued when the National Weather Service anticipates severe cold weather conditions, specifically temperatures hitting 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, factoring in the wind chill, or when extreme weather is expected to persist for two hours or more over a 24-hour window. This alert mobilizes additional resources and services at designated shelters throughout Salt Lake County, ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to essential shelter and warmth. Find a shelter in your area.

Community Response and Safety Measures

In response to the Code Blue alert, Salt Lake County shelters are expanding their services to provide refuge for more people. Community members in need of shelter are urged to call 801-990-9999 for assistance. This coordinated effort emphasizes the community's commitment to protecting its most vulnerable members from the dangers of extreme cold. For questions or more information on how to help or get help, click here.

Looking Ahead

As temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, Salt Lake County residents are advised to prepare for continued cold weather. The Code Blue alert underscores the importance of community awareness and support during these critical times. By staying informed and offering assistance to those in need, Salt Lake City can navigate these challenging conditions with resilience and compassion.