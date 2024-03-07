Salisbury Floods Close Rt. 13 at Priscilla Street, Traffic Detours Enforced

Salisbury, MD, is facing a significant disruption as Wicomico County Emergency Services has announced the closure of Route 13 at Priscilla Street due to flooding. This marks a recurrence of flooding issues at this intersection, which previously led to closures in December. The closure, effective as of Thursday morning, is causing considerable traffic detours and backups, particularly for southbound traffic on Salisbury's main artery.

Immediate Impact on Traffic

As reported, the flooding has necessitated the diversion of traffic at Priscilla Street, with emergency services strongly advising against attempting to drive through the water. The situation as of 8 a.m. shows significant backups on southbound Route 13, a critical route for residents and commuters in Salisbury. This disruption is not only causing immediate delays but also prompting concerns over the recurrent nature of flooding at this location.

Historical Context of Flooding Issues

The intersection of Route 13 and Priscilla Street has a history of flooding, with closures previously occurring in December due to similar issues. The repeated closures raise questions about the underlying causes of the flooding and the measures being taken to address this vulnerability. The community and local authorities are increasingly focused on finding long-term solutions to prevent such disruptions in the future.

Monitoring and Response

Wicomico County Emergency Services, along with local news outlets such as WBOC, are closely monitoring the situation and providing updates throughout the day. The response to this event will likely include assessments of the drainage systems and infrastructure at the affected intersection to identify and remediate the factors contributing to the flooding. The community's resilience is being tested once again, as stakeholders collaborate to navigate and mitigate the impact of these closures.

The recurrence of flooding at Route 13 and Priscilla Street in Salisbury underscores the challenges posed by infrastructure vulnerabilities and extreme weather conditions. As the community grapples with the immediate disruptions, there is a growing dialogue about the need for comprehensive strategies to address and prevent such events in the future. The resilience and response of Salisbury to these repeated flooding incidents will be a testament to the city's commitment to safety and sustainability.