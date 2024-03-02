Salford and Manchester Hit by Hail Storms, Dry Weather Expected to Return

Greater Manchester experienced a mixed bag of weather conditions today, with early morning rain showers followed by a brief but intense hail storm affecting Salford and Manchester. As the weekend progresses, however, residents can look forward to a dry and sunny end, despite the chilly start to Sunday morning.

Weather Whiplash: From Hail to Sunshine

According to the Met Office, the region witnessed up to 4mm an hour of hail and rain, with more than 4mm of snow predicted in some areas. This sudden hail storm created a dramatic scene across parts of Greater Manchester, particularly in Salford and Manchester. The precipitation map indicated a swift movement of this weather phenomenon across the region, starting from the southern areas and gradually moving northwest. Despite the initial disruption, the weather is set to clear up, leaving behind a drier and brighter forecast for the remainder of the weekend.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Forecast

As the hail and rain give way, Sunday promises a much-needed respite with bright and sunny spells dominating the day. The Met Office forecasts the temperature to peak at 8°C with some light winds, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities. The cloudy yet dry weather pattern is expected to persist into the early week, with Monday starting off dry before rain and heavier winds set in by Tuesday. Wednesday looks promising with largely dry conditions and sunny spells, maintaining temperatures around the average for this time of year.

The Silver Lining: Weather Resilience

The swift change from stormy to sunny weather within a single weekend showcases the unpredictable nature of British weather. It also highlights the resilience of the residents of Greater Manchester, who are well accustomed to such rapid changes. As the community prepares for a brighter week ahead, the brief hail storm serves as a reminder of the dynamic weather patterns that can occur during the transition from winter to spring.

As Greater Manchester moves past the hail storms, the focus shifts to the coming days which promise more stable and enjoyable weather conditions. The quick recovery from adverse weather conditions to a dry and sunny forecast exemplifies the ever-changing and resilient nature of the region's climate, offering a hopeful outlook for the week ahead.