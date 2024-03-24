SA Weather Service Issues Orange Level 5 Warning for Heavy Rainfall in Multiple Provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has escalated its weather alert to an orange level 5 warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo, forecasting disruptive rainfall that threatens to cause extensive flooding, endanger lives, and damage property. With the SAWS predicting significant rainfall, communities and motorists in the affected regions are on high alert for potential flooding and road closures.

Urgent Weather Alert: Orange and Yellow Warnings Issued

Issued for the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment and Lowveld of Mpumalanga, and the extreme southern Lowveld of Limpopo, the SAWS has warned of rain that could lead to dangerous flooding, road and settlement inundations, and extensive damage to infrastructure. Additionally, a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain and a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves have been issued for other parts of the region, indicating varying degrees of weather threats.

Impact on Local Communities and Traffic

The orange level 5 warning anticipates major disruptions, including the flooding of roads, potential closure of major traffic routes, and the displacement of affected communities. Local disaster management teams have been activated, emphasizing the severity of the warning and the need for preparedness among residents and travelers in the region. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas forecasted to experience the heaviest rainfall and potential flooding.

Weather Conditions Across Provinces

While the focus is on the orange and yellow warning areas, the weather forecast for other provinces including Gauteng, the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape, varies from cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers to partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers. Residents across South Africa are advised to stay updated on local weather conditions and heed any additional warnings or advisories issued by SAWS.