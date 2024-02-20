Rohtang Pass Sealed by Snowfall: A Closer Look at Himachal's Weather Havoc

In the heart of Himachal Pradesh, an unprecedented weather event has unfolded, leaving Rohtang Pass under a thick blanket of snow and nearby areas grappling with the effects of heavy snowfall and relentless rainfall. This severe weather pattern, marked by the highest snow accumulation in recent memory, has thrust the region into a state of emergency, with road blockages and power outages affecting thousands.

A Winter's Fury Unleashed

Over the last 24 hours, Rohtang Pass experienced a record-breaking snowfall, receiving 135 cm of snow, rendering it impassable and halting all vehicular movement beyond the Solang Valley. The Kullu police have confirmed that major roads in Lahaul Spiti are blocked, and the situation is mirrored in other parts of the state with Killar (Pangi) and Chitkul receiving 90 cm and 45 cm of snow, respectively. This wave of snow and rain has not only disrupted daily life but has also brought a significant drop in temperature across Himachal Pradesh, adding to the residents' woes.

Impact on Infrastructure and Daily Life

The combined onslaught of snow and rain has led to the closure of 165 roads in Lahaul and Spiti and an additional 52 in Chamba, effectively isolating remote areas such as Dodra Kwar in the Shimla district. Chamba, which bore the brunt of the rainfall, saw the highest precipitation at 67 mm, causing not just road blockages but also significant rain damage, making major roads impassable. The situation is stark in Shimla as well, where rain and hailstorms have battered the city, although it narrowly escaped the snowfall. The halt of traffic beyond Manali due to snow around Sissu, Solang, Atal Tunnel, and Rohtang has put a further strain on the mobility of goods and people across the region.

The Forecast Ahead

As residents and authorities grapple with the immediate challenges posed by the snow and rain, the local weather department forecasts more to come. Several districts are braced for additional snowfall and rainfall over the next few days, raising concerns about further disruptions and the capacity of emergency services to respond. This ongoing crisis underscores the vulnerability of the region to severe weather events and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of nature's unpredictability.

In conclusion, the recent snowfall and rainfall in Rohtang Pass and surrounding areas have not only showcased the stark beauty of Himachal Pradesh in winter but have also highlighted the challenges faced by its residents during such severe weather events. With roads blocked, power out, and more inclement weather on the horizon, the state finds itself in a battle against nature, striving to mitigate the impact and return to normalcy.