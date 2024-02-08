Rising from the Ruins: The Wilsons' Journey of Resilience After Cyclone Gabrielle

One year ago, the roaring Cyclone Gabrielle left a trail of devastation across Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, with the Wilson family's cherished apple orchards bearing the brunt of its wrath. As the anniversary of this calamitous event approaches, the Country Life program revisits Lesley Wilson to chronicle the arduous journey of recovery and resilience.

Nature's Fury Unleashed

February 9, 2023: A date forever etched in the memory of the Wilson family. It was on this fateful day that Cyclone Gabrielle, with its howling winds and torrential rains, descended upon their apple orchards, transforming the once verdant landscape into a disheartening panorama of uprooted trees and waterlogged soil.

The cyclone's merciless onslaught left Lesley Wilson standing amidst the debris, her heart heavy with uncertainty about the future productivity of the surviving trees. The once orderly rows of apple trees, now a chaotic jumble, seemed to echo her feelings of disarray and despair.

A Year of Resolve and Resilience

In the aftermath of the cyclone, Lesley Wilson, with her indomitable spirit, refused to succumb to the seemingly insurmountable odds. Over the past year, the Country Life program has documented her unwavering resolve and the painstaking process of rehabilitating the orchards.

The recovery efforts began with the daunting task of clearing the fallen trees and draining the silt-laden water. As the land slowly regained its composure, Lesley and her team meticulously pruned and nurtured the surviving trees, hoping to coax them back to health.

Despite the Herculean efforts, the damage was extensive, and the loss of apple crops was estimated to be in the millions. The community, however, rallied around the Wilson family and other affected farmers, offering solace and support in these trying times.

Rebuilding for a Resilient Future

As the anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, the Wilson family's apple orchards stand as a testament to their unwavering determination and the power of community support. The landscape, while still bearing the scars of the cyclone, is once again alive with the promise of a bountiful harvest.