en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Resilience Amidst Storm: Channel Islands Weather Storm Gerrit

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST
Resilience Amidst Storm: Channel Islands Weather Storm Gerrit

In the wake of Storm Gerrit’s onslaught, the Channel Islands have been subjected to an array of events and circumstances. Adverse weather conditions have forced Condor Ferries to cancel numerous cross-channel services, causing inconvenience to travelers and affecting transportation between the islands and the mainland.

Storm Gerrit Disrupts Ferries

Storm Gerrit, with its high seas and wind speeds, has made it unsafe for the operation of several services. The storm has not only disrupted transport but also caused widespread damage across the United Kingdom. A ScotRail InterCity train collided with a fallen tree near Broughty Ferry, causing significant damage to the driver’s cab. Power cuts have affected over 27,000 homes in Scotland, with some areas expected to be without power until Friday.

Post-Holiday Shopping Season

As the storm rages on, life continues in the Channel Islands. The post-holiday discount season has started, with Christmas sales commencing on December 27 in shops throughout Jersey and Guernsey. This period often attracts shoppers looking for deals and bargains after the Christmas festivities.

Parkinson’s Charitable Run

In the spirit of the community, Joe Parkinson completed an arduous run through the parishes of St Helier on Saturday. His effort was not a mere personal achievement, but also a charitable initiative, as he raised funds for a good cause during his run.

Animal Welfare Efforts

On the wildlife front, the GSPCA rescued an underweight seal pup found on Boxing Day. This action underscores the ongoing commitment to animal welfare within the Channel Islands.

In conclusion, the Channel Islands have been a flurry of activity, from the disruption caused by Storm Gerrit to the commencement of post-holiday sales, the charitable run by Joe Parkinson, and the rescue of an underweight seal pup. Despite the adversities brought about by the storm, life continues in the Channel Islands, reflecting the resilience and spirit of its people.

0
Weather Wildlife
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Flood Crisis Intensifies: Six States Affected, Over 28,000 Displaced

By BNN Correspondents

Transverse Cirrus Bands: A Key to Aviation Safety Amid Turbulence ...
@Aviation · 1 hour
Transverse Cirrus Bands: A Key to Aviation Safety Amid Turbulence ...
heart comment 0
Severe Weather Claims Ten Lives in Australia Over the Holiday Period

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Weather Claims Ten Lives in Australia Over the Holiday Period
MetOGibraltar Forecasts Sunny Spells and Variable Winds with 17C Highs

By BNN Correspondents

MetOGibraltar Forecasts Sunny Spells and Variable Winds with 17C Highs
Levanter Day in Gibraltar: MetOGibraltar Forecasts and the Importance of Weather Predictions

By Safak Costu

Levanter Day in Gibraltar: MetOGibraltar Forecasts and the Importance of Weather Predictions
Wales: Hybrid Work Policy, Traffic Disruptions, and Weather Warnings Amid Storm Gerrit

By Mazhar Abbas

Wales: Hybrid Work Policy, Traffic Disruptions, and Weather Warnings Amid Storm Gerrit
Latest Headlines
World News
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
3 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
3 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
4 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
6 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
6 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
7 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
7 mins
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
7 mins
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app