Residents Turn Self-Reliant as River Avon Floods Bradford on Avon

As the River Avon broke its banks, residents and businesses in Bradford on Avon found themselves grappling with the encroaching waters of a flood. With the river spilling onto St Margaret’s Street and the Bull Pit area, locals were left to fend for themselves, setting up their own flood defences in the absence of the Environment Agency’s temporary barriers.

Withdrawal of Temporary Barriers

The Environment Agency had previously installed temporary flood barriers in the area. However, following a review and an unfortunate incident in Bewdley where an employee sustained injuries, the agency decided to withdraw these measures. This decision was communicated to residents last year with a warning that they should prepare their own defences against potential flooding.

Awaiting the Promised Relief

Despite the withdrawal of the barriers, residents like Tanya Kloppers and Chris Bowyer, who owns river-front properties including a hair salon, showed resilience. Bowyer expressed his comfort with the current situation, but noted that the floodwater was receding at a slow pace. Meanwhile, the Environment Agency’s long-awaited £1 million flood alleviation scheme, announced six years ago, remains a distant promise.

Ignored Warnings and Rising Water Levels

In spite of the clear signs of flooding and road closures, some motorists have chosen to ignore the warnings, risking their vehicles and safety by driving through floodwaters at various locations such as Staverton and Melksham. High river levels have also been reported near Reybridge, with flooding affecting fields near Beanacre and the road across the bridge at Lacock. The Environment Agency has yet to provide a comment on the situation.