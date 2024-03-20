Record Low Temperatures Hit Northern Taiwan Amid Continental Cold Air Mass

An ongoing continental cold air mass has led to record low temperatures in northern Taiwan, with Qidu District of Keelung City experiencing a chilly 8.9 degrees Celsius early Wednesday morning. This event marks the lowest temperature recorded in low-lying areas of Taiwan, as reported by the Central Weather Administration (CWA). The cold snap has affected various parts of the island, with differences in daytime highs and significant temperature drops at night, particularly in central and southern Taiwan.

Advertisment

Impact Across Taiwan

In northern, northeastern, and eastern regions of Taiwan, residents are experiencing daytime highs of only 18-20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in central and southern parts of the island, temperatures are slightly warmer during the day, ranging from 23-25 degrees. However, these areas are facing significant temperature drops at night, with lows reaching 14 degrees Celsius. The CWA has also forecasted cloudy to sunny skies for most of Taiwan, except for Hualien, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula, where scattered showers are expected.

Air Quality Concerns

Advertisment

The combination of the northeast wind and the effect of the cold front is causing air pollutants to accumulate in central and southern Taiwan. The Ministry of Environment (MOE) has issued air quality ratings of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Matsu for Wednesday. In contrast, other parts of Taiwan are experiencing "good" to "fair" air quality, highlighting the environmental impact of the current weather conditions.

Weather Outlook

According to meteorologist Wu Der-rong, an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, the weather is expected to start getting warmer on Friday due to an anticipated anticyclone. This change will bring relief from the current cold temperatures and improve air quality in the affected regions. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect their health, especially in areas with poor air quality.

As Taiwan navigates through this period of unusual weather, the implications of such extreme temperature fluctuations and their impact on public health and the environment remain a topic of concern. This event underscores the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of changing climate patterns, highlighting the need for ongoing research and adaptive strategies to mitigate the effects of extreme weather.