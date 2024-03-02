RCMP Urges Caution: Severe Weekend Weather Forecast in Saskatchewan

As Saskatchewan braces for a weekend of heavy snow, gusty winds, and reduced visibility, the RCMP Traffic Services is issuing a crucial warning to all residents planning to travel. Environment Canada's latest forecast predicts challenging conditions starting this afternoon and lasting through late Sunday, prompting authorities to recommend delaying non-essential travel.

Preparation and Safety Tips

Supt. Grant St. Germaine emphasizes the importance of being well-prepared for those who must hit the road despite the warnings. Key advice includes checking the weather forecast and road conditions before departure, thoroughly scraping ice from all windows, removing snow from the entire vehicle, and driving cautiously on slippery surfaces. Additionally, drivers are advised against using cruise control in such conditions and are reminded to pack warm clothing and emergency supplies.

Survival Strategies if Stranded

In the unfortunate event that travelers find themselves stranded, the RCMP advises to stay with your vehicle and to periodically start the engine for warmth, ensuring to conserve fuel. A critical safety reminder is to keep the tailpipe clear of ice and snow to prevent the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the vehicle. These measures can significantly enhance safety and survival chances until help arrives.

Community Response and Resources

The community is urged to heed these warnings seriously and take advantage of available resources for weather updates and road conditions. The collective effort to stay informed and prepared can greatly reduce the risks associated with this severe weather event. For the latest updates and safety tips, residents are encouraged to visit WestCentralOnline, which provides comprehensive coverage on the developing situation.

As Saskatchewan faces this severe weather challenge, the emphasis is on safety, preparedness, and community solidarity. By following the RCMP's advice and staying informed through reliable sources, residents can navigate the weekend's adverse conditions with greater assurance and security.