Rare Snowfall Blankets Afif Desert, Saudi Arabia Amid Unusual Weather Predictions

On Friday, west of Riyadh, the Afif desert in Saudi Arabia was covered in snow following heavy rain and hail, leaving both residents and social media users in awe. This remarkable weather event, reported by Gulf News, precedes a forecasted weather system expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, hail, and dust storms across the Kingdom from Sunday.

Advertisment

Unexpected Winter Wonderland

The sudden transformation of the Afif desert into a winter wonderland caught everyone by surprise. Videos and images swiftly shared on social media platforms captured the excitement and disbelief among the local population and beyond. According to Arabia Weather, the snowfall comes as a new weather system is predicted to affect Saudi Arabia, starting with chances of rain on Monday and Tuesday due to a depression approaching the north of the Kingdom.

Weather Forecast Across the Region

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the UAE is also bracing for a shift in weather. The National Centre of Meteorology, cited by Khaleej Times, predicts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times over the island regions and some coastal and Northern areas. There is a probability of light rainfall on Saturday, indicating that the unusual weather is not confined to Saudi Arabia but is part of a broader regional weather pattern.

Potential Impacts and Precautions

The unexpected snowfall in Afif and the forecasted weather changes across Saudi Arabia and the neighboring UAE highlight the unpredictability and changing patterns of weather in the region. Authorities and experts are closely monitoring the situation, with potential impacts such as valley floods and reef runoffs. Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions against the anticipated conditions.

As the region witnesses these unusual weather conditions, it serves as a reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. The rare snowfall in the Afif desert, in particular, has not only provided a moment of wonder but also sparked conversations about climate change and weather patterns in the Middle East. As we move forward, keeping a close eye on these developments will be crucial in understanding and adapting to our changing world.