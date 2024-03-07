Rainfall Warning Continues Across HRM: Heavy Rain, Freezing Conditions Forecasted

As Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and neighboring counties brace for another day of relentless rain, Environment Canada's latest forecast spells out a series of weather warnings that are likely to impact daily life and safety. With a rainfall warning firmly in place, regions south of HRM, including Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne, Yarmouth, and Digby counties, are preparing for significant precipitation, transitioning to freezing conditions later in the day.

Advertisment

Weather Warnings and Expectations

According to Environment Canada, these areas are poised to receive 30-50 mm of rain by this evening, with the possibility of exceeding these amounts during heavier downpours. HRM itself is not spared, with rainfall projections ranging between 35-40 mm amidst wind gusts that could reach up to 50 km/h. The sequence of weather events does not end with rain; a sharp transition to freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow is anticipated as the day progresses.

In addition to the rainfall warning, certain regions are also under a freezing rain warning, including Annapolis, Kings, Hants, Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and parts of Inverness and Victoria counties. These areas are expected to navigate through a perilous mix of weather conditions, starting with rain, moving into a phase of freezing rain and ice pellets, and culminating in snow by the evening.

Advertisment

Impacts and Precautions

The national forecaster has issued warnings about the potential hazards associated with the expected weather conditions. Extended periods of freezing rain could lead to a dangerous accumulation of ice on surfaces, posing significant risks for both driving and walking. Moreover, there is concern about the potential for tree branches to break under the weight of the ice, which could result in power outages across affected regions.

Residents and local authorities are on high alert, with preparations underway to mitigate the impacts of the severe weather. The ground, already near saturation, may struggle to absorb the incoming rainfall, raising concerns about flooding and related consequences. The community is advised to stay informed, remain cautious, particularly on the roads, and prepare for possible disruptions to power and services.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead

As Friday approaches, the forecast suggests a brief period of freezing rain in the early hours, followed by approximately 2 cm of snow before the precipitation gradually tapers off. While the immediate focus remains on navigating through today's challenging weather conditions, attention is also turning towards the recovery and cleanup efforts that will likely follow.

The current weather warnings serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictability and power of natural events. Communities across HRM and the surrounding counties are pulling together, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity. As the weather system moves through the region, the collective hope is for minimal damage and a swift return to normalcy.