Preventing Plumbing Disasters: East Texans Advised to Brace for Freezing Temperatures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Preventing Plumbing Disasters: East Texans Advised to Brace for Freezing Temperatures

Residents of East Texas are being urged to prepare for the freezing temperatures predicted over the coming days to prevent potential plumbing disasters. Local plumber, Jason Garrell, owner of Jason’s Plumbing & Specialty Services, has suggested several preventative measures to help the residents mitigate the risk of frozen pipes.

Proactive Measures for Preventing Plumbing Disasters

Garrell recommends simple steps that homeowners can take to protect their pipes and prevent plumbing issues. These measures include keeping cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate, covering outdoor spouts, disconnecting water hoses from outside faucets, and allowing the sink taps to drip slightly. This slow drip keeps the water moving, preventing it from freezing within the pipes.

Additionally, Garrell emphasizes the importance of knowing where the water cut-off is located in each home. Quick access to the water cut-off can prevent a small leak from turning into a significant disaster by allowing homeowners to promptly cut off the water supply in case of leaks or if there is no water in the home.

Preparation for Extended Freezing Conditions

Garrell warns that pipes can start freezing at 20 degrees or lower, especially after 48 hours of continuous freezing weather. Therefore, preparation for extended periods of freezing temperatures is essential to prevent plumbing disasters. Long-term solutions include adding insulation to attics, basements, crawl spaces, and sealing cracks and openings to prevent cold air from entering. Keeping the thermostat set to the same temperature day and night can also help maintain a steady indoor temperature, reducing the risk of freezing pipes.

Protecting Additional Structures

Garrell also advises homeowners not to overlook RVs, pools, and well-houses, which also require protection during the cold snap. These structures need to be checked, protected, and heated to cope with the freezing temperatures. The use of space heaters and hot towels is recommended to warm up pipes in these additional structures, and having a whole-home generator can prevent power outages that may exacerbate the situation.

In conclusion, the residents of East Texas are encouraged to be proactive in preparing for the imminent freezing temperatures. Early preparation, including implementing the preventative measures suggested by Jason Garrell, can avert potential plumbing disasters and the associated financial strain.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

