Pregnant Woman Saved from Storm Drain During Anaheim Rainfall Crisis

In a daring feat of human rescue amid severe weather conditions, a pregnant woman was saved from a storm drain in Anaheim, California. The incident happened on Tuesday when the Anaheim Police Department, along with Anaheim Fire and Rescue team, responded swiftly to a distress call. The woman, believed to be unhoused, was trapped in a drain leading to the Santa Ana River.

Timely Alert and Rapid Response

The local police were alerted about the dire situation around 9:15 a.m. With remarkable precision, the woman was safely extricated from the drain by 10:40 a.m., remarkably without any injuries. Personal effects found with her suggested that she might have been seeking shelter from the storm in the drain.

Collaborative Effort for the Rescue

The Orange County Fire Authority played a pivotal role in the rescue operation by providing a helicopter for assistance. The woman's rescue unfolded during a period of heavy rain in Anaheim, which had received about 2.8 inches of rain in 24 hours. This amount is particularly significant, as it represents approximately a quarter of the city's annual rainfall.

Weather Conditions and Precautions

Emergency shelters were made available for those in need during the storm. The National Weather Service issued a warning about the ground being fully saturated and incapable of absorbing more water. Weather conditions were expected to improve by the end of the week. However, the forecast predicted more rain and snow for Wednesday afternoon and night.