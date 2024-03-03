Power Outage Crisis Hits Perth's North: Thousands Left in Dark, Traffic Caution Urged

Perth's northern suburbs are grappling with a significant power outage, impacting thousands of homes and causing widespread traffic disruptions. Main Roads has issued warnings to motorists to navigate intersections with utmost caution, as the loss of traffic lights poses serious hazards. Western Power is working to restore electricity, with some areas expected to see power return by mid-morning.

Widespread Impact and Immediate Responses

Over 5,340 residents in areas ranging from Yanchep and Two Rocks to Woodridge find themselves without power, alongside thousands in Duncraig, Greenwood, Kingsley, and Padbury. The blackout extends to Wanneroo, Tapping, Pinjar, and Mariginiup, leaving a vast number of people in the dark. The outage has also knocked out traffic lights in several suburbs, including Malaga, Westminster, Balga, Balcatta, and Hamersley, complicating morning commutes and raising safety concerns on the roads.

Authorities Urge Caution and Patience

Main Roads has responded swiftly, advising drivers to approach powerless traffic intersections with extreme care, suggesting slowing down and giving way to the right as precautionary measures. This guidance seeks to minimize accidents and ensure public safety amid the ongoing power disruptions. Western Power has committed to restoring electricity to affected homes starting around 9:30 AM, though the full extent of the outage means recovery efforts may be ongoing throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: Power Restoration Efforts

As the community awaits the restoration of power, the incident underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure to unforeseen events, prompting discussions on improving resilience against similar occurrences in the future. Western Power's efforts to bring back electricity will be closely watched by residents and authorities alike, hoping for a swift resolution to the challenges faced by Perth's northern suburbs.