Portland Water Bureau Warns of Burst Pipes as Temperature Rises

The Portland Water Bureau is alerting residents to the risk of burst pipes and potential water leaks as the city's temperatures rise above freezing levels. The Bureau cautions that previously frozen pipes could thaw and burst, causing significant property damage.

Preventing Water Damage

Residents are advised to safely thaw frozen pipes indoors using tools like a hairdryer or heat lamp. In case a leak is discovered, the Bureau urges immediate action—shutting off the water at the main valve. This valve is usually located where the water line enters the house—near the garden hose connection, in the basement, or in the garage. Apartment occupants should immediately contact their property manager and are strongly discouraged from opening the water meter box to prevent freezing at the meter.

Emergency Dispatch and Assistance

The Water Bureau's emergency dispatch line is open 24/7 at 503-823-4874, but residents should be aware that response times may be delayed due to high call volumes and challenging environmental conditions such as downed trees and power lines. Between January 13 and 16, the Water Bureau received over 1,250 service calls. Once a leak is resolved, residents may qualify for leak repair assistance or adjustments to their water bills.

Handling Main Breaks and Discolored Water

To mitigate the risk of water main breaks and address incidents of discolored water, the Bureau provides residents with recommendations and resources. Crucial information and local home repair resources can be found on the Bureau's page at portland.gov. The recent ice storm in Portland led to burst pipes at the Oregon Humane Society's campus and Olympic Provisions, resulting in flooding and considerable damage. Even with rising temperatures, the risk of pipe bursts remains imminent as they thaw.

Recent Events and Preparations

The KOIN Tower, which houses the studios of KOIN 6 News, experienced flooding due to a water main break as the region began to thaw from the deep arctic blast. The break occurred just before 11:30 a.m., causing minor flooding at the news studio. John Benton, owner of Fusion Plumbing, emphasizes the importance of winterizing homes to prevent such incidents and offers tips on isolating specific fixtures to maintain running water. He also stresses the significance of knowing where the shut-off valves are located.