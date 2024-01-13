Portable Generators: The Power Solution for Winter Storms

Every winter storm brings its share of challenges, but the loss of power can be the most daunting. Many households are turning to portable generators for a solution. These compact, efficient machines provide instant electricity, powering essential devices, preserving food in the fridge, and keeping sump pumps ticking.

Portable Generators: A Lifeline During Power Outages

Brands like Honda and Generac have become go-to options for homeowners in need of a portable power source during winter storms. Their reliability and performance during power outages have earned them high recommendations.

One notable model, the Westinghouse WGen9500c Portable Generator, offers an impressive 12,500 peak watts and 9,500 running watts. It features a robust 457cc 4-Stroke OHV Westinghouse Engine and a 6.6-gallon gasoline tank. Its built-in fuel gauge, automatic low oil shutdown, and GFCI outlets make it a practical choice for any home. Add to this the convenience of Push-Button Electric Start, a remote start key fob, and Transfer Switch Ready outlets, and it’s clear why this generator is a preferred choice.

Generac GP3600: Versatility and Advanced Technology

The Generac GP3600 portable generator is another top contender. It boasts PowerRushTM Advanced Technology and COsense® Technology, ensuring efficient power backup during emergencies. It also underscores the versatility of portable generators. Whether you’re embarking on home improvement projects, camping, or tailgating, a portable generator can be a game-changer.

Choosing the Best Generator: A Comprehensive Guide

Consumer Reports provides valuable tips on selecting the ideal generator for your home. The guide also offers advice on safeguarding your family and pets during power outages, preparing electronic devices, and handling medical emergencies. The importance of updating homeowners insurance, protecting against flooding, and maintaining an emergency fund are other essential considerations addressed.

For those willing to invest more, KOHLER backup generators present a viable option. These permanently installed generators automatically kick in during a power outage. Running off the home’s natural gas or propane fuel supply lines, they come with a 2,000-hour five-year warranty and have received positive reviews for their reliability and performance during power outages.