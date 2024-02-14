Port Hills Fire: State of Emergency Declared as Firefighters Battle Raging Blaze

Christchurch and Selwyn District are under a state of emergency as the Port Hills fire rages on, threatening homes and causing power outages. The fire, which has already consumed about 100 hectares, is being fought by 130 firefighters, 25 fire trucks, and 12 helicopters. The declaration of emergency allows councils to coordinate responses and evacuate people if necessary.

Battling the Blaze

Fire and Emergency NZ crews are working tirelessly to contain the Port Hills fire, which is burning uncontrolled. The fire, which started near Worsley Spur, quickly spread due to dry conditions and winds reaching 40km/h to 50km/h. Helicopters are conducting an air assault until dark, and ground crew will continue battling the blaze overnight.

Evacuations and Power Outages

Several homes in the Port Hills area are being evacuated, with evacuation centers set up at Halswell Library and Community Centre. The fire has also caused power outages across the city, including areas like Aranui, Avondale, Avonside, Bromley, and Burwood. Transpower suspects that soot accumulation caused a transmission failure at the Bromley substation, leading to a power outage for 39,000 customers in eastern Christchurch. However, the local lines company, Orion, quickly restored power within 25 minutes.

Public Health Warning

Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire. Air quality concerns have been raised for sensitive individuals, and Healthline is available for health concerns. The public is urged to stay away from the area and not fly drones to allow helicopters to control the spread of the fire.

Note: This article was published on February 14, 2024.

The Port Hills fire is a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature. The firefighters battling the blaze are true heroes, risking their lives to protect the community. As the fire continues to burn, we can only hope that the winds will die down, and the fire will be contained before causing any further damage.

In the meantime, let's all do our part by staying informed, following evacuation orders, and avoiding the area. And let's take a moment to appreciate the tireless efforts of our emergency services personnel, who are working around the clock to keep us safe.

The situation in Christchurch and Selwyn District is still evolving, and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

For now, stay safe, and take care of each other.