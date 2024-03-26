Poland's Weather Shift: From Rainy Start to Sunny Easter 2024, Forecasts PolandDaily24

As Poland transitions from a gloomy, rainy start to the week, brighter skies and warmer temperatures are on the horizon, just in time for Easter 2024 celebrations. This meteorological shift is not just a brief respite but a promising outlook for the festive weekend.

Advertisment

Chilly Start, Brighter Days Ahead

Monday's weather paints a rather bleak picture, with rain showers across Poland, potentially mixed with snow in higher elevations. Thunderstorms are a possibility in the south and east, underlining a chilly start with temperatures hovering between 5°C to 10°C. As night falls, a nationwide frost is anticipated, dropping to as low as -3°C, particularly in areas close to the Carpathian foothills.

Transition to Sunshine

Advertisment

By Tuesday, the country begins to see a change, with cloud coverage and rainfall giving way to sunny spells, especially in the northeast. This upward trend in weather conditions brings a slight increase in temperatures, ranging from 7°C to 11°C. The frost threat diminishes overnight, and winds, though moderate, could experience gusts in western and southern regions.

Warmth and Sunshine Prevail

Midweek heralds a significant improvement as sunny skies and warmer weather take over, pushing temperatures to a comfortable 10°C to 18°C. This pleasant weather is set to continue, peaking over the Easter weekend. Thursday and Friday might witness temporary cloud cover and light showers, but the skies clear by Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a sunny and warm Easter. Temperatures could soar up to 20°C, setting a perfect scene for Easter celebrations.

Easter weekend promises an idyllic setting with sunny and very warm weather. Nighttime temperatures will range from 5°C to 12°C, and daytime temperatures could reach between 11°C to 24°C. Gentle to moderate winds will complement the warm weather, except for occasional gusts in the northern and southern parts of the country. This forecast spells delight for Easter festivities, allowing Poles to celebrate in the warmth of the spring sun.