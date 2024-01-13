Pikes Peak Region Ramps Up Emergency Preparations for Incoming Polar Vortex

The Pikes Peak region, bracing for an impending polar vortex, is stepping up its emergency preparations. The foreseen extreme cold temperatures and perilous wind chill values have spurred the local authorities into action. The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with Colorado Springs Utilities and local police and fire departments, are primed to respond to emergencies and extend support during this severe weather event.

Preparation: A Community Effort

Deputy Director Meredith Nichols underscored the significance of community readiness and the potential risks linked to the extreme cold, which could be life-threatening. She urged residents to equip their vehicles with emergency kits, including warm clothing and other cold weather necessities, and to refrain from travelling in icy conditions.

Focusing on Vulnerable Populations

Particular attention is being paid to vulnerable populations – children, older adults, and the homeless. The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program, alongside other local agencies, has crafted an emergency action plan to aid homeless individuals and families. The initiative includes providing shelters and transportation to those in need during this extreme weather event.

Resources and Shelters for the Community

Two primary warming shelters, The Springs Rescue Mission and The Sanctuary Church, are stepping up, offering meals and other resources. Additional support is being provided by Hope COS. Residents are being cautioned to be observant for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and to promptly seek medical attention if symptoms present themselves. The United Way 211 service remains accessible for residents seeking assistance with food, shelter, utilities, and other services, including transportation to warming shelters.

As the region braces for the intense cold, Governor Jared Polis has issued a disaster declaration order to safeguard people. The public is being urged to prepare while communities are diligently working to ensure access to resources necessary to stay safe. Warming shelters are being established, and experts recommend having warm clothing, blankets, hand warmers, and other cold weather gear and supplies at the ready. Measures to protect animals, set thermostats, and use proper heating systems to cosy up living spaces are also being advocated. As the polar vortex approaches, the Pikes Peak region stands prepared, ready to withstand its chilling effects.