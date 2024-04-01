Over 3,000 Taipei Homes Lose Power Amid Severe Weather; Flights Diverted

More than 3,000 households in Greater Taipei faced electricity outages following strong winds and heavy rainfall that downed several power lines on Sunday. The disruptive weather conditions not only caused widespread power outages but also led to the diversion of flights and numerous reports of fallen trees and collapsed signboards, as the city grappled with the adverse effects of the storm.

Immediate Response and Restoration Efforts

Taiwan Power Company worked diligently to restore electricity to the affected households, with most areas in Taipei regaining power by early afternoon. However, as of 3:40 p.m., 553 homes in Tamsui District and 800 in Shilin District remained without electricity. The Taipei City Fire Department reported a downed powerline in Shilin District, which resulted in a car being crushed under the overhead line; fortunately, there were no injuries. Between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Taipei's citizen hotline 1999 received 25 calamity reports, highlighting the scale of disruption caused by the weather.

Widespread Disruption Across the Capital

The inclement weather caused significant disruptions across Taipei, with reports of 13 fallen trees and 11 collapsed signboards. A 68-year-old passer-by was hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree in a park in Neihu, underscoring the dangerous conditions created by the storm. In New Taipei, the city's fire department received 11 weather-related reports, further indicating the widespread impact of the severe weather across the region. Additionally, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport faced operational challenges, with eight flights diverted to Kaohsiung and two to China between 3:33 p.m. and 6 p.m. due to the adverse conditions.

Weather Advisories and Ongoing Efforts

Heavy rain advisories remained in effect through Sunday night for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, and Miaoli County, as well as Hsinchu City and County, as the Central Weather Administration monitored the situation closely. The authorities and emergency services continued their efforts to address the aftermath of the storm, focusing on restoring services and ensuring public safety in the face of ongoing weather challenges.

The severe weather event in Greater Taipei serves as a reminder of the fragility of urban infrastructure in the face of natural calamities. As the city recovers from the immediate impacts of the storm, the incident prompts reflection on the importance of preparedness and resilience in urban planning and emergency response strategies. The collective efforts of the community, emergency services, and government agencies highlight the importance of cooperation and coordination in overcoming the challenges posed by severe weather conditions.