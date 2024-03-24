Over $300 Million in Federal Aid Bolsters Guam's Recovery from Typhoon Mawar

More than 10 months following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Mawar, Guam's path to recovery is significantly aided by an infusion of over $324 million in federal assistance. The substantial financial support, sourced from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), aims to revitalize the island, marking the strongest typhoon strike in two decades.

Unprecedented Federal Support

The combined efforts of FEMA and the SBA have been instrumental in addressing the immediate and long-term needs of Guam's residents. The SBA has taken the lead by approving over $253 million in low-interest disaster loans, becoming the foremost source of federal disaster recovery funding. These loans cater to a broad spectrum of needs, assisting businesses, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters in their efforts to rebuild and recover. Specifically, homeowners and renters have received close to $210.1 million across 2,342 disaster loans, while 240 businesses and private non-profits have been approved for loans totaling more than $40 million.

Direct Assistance and Recovery Efforts

On the other hand, FEMA's role in the recovery process is highlighted by more than $70 million in federal awards through its Individuals and Households Program to over 19,000 homeowners and renters. Unlike the SBA loans, these funds do not require repayment, offering a direct lifeline to those affected. The FEMA assistance package includes more than $30.9 million in Other Needs Assistance (ONA), covering a range of disaster-related expenses and serious needs not addressed by insurance or other sources. Despite the closure of the application period on July 28, 2023, FEMA continues to provide crucial support for ongoing recovery efforts.

Looking Forward

The joint efforts of FEMA and the SBA underscore the commitment to Guam's recovery from Typhoon Mawar. As the island continues to rebuild, the significance of the federal assistance cannot be overstated, providing not just financial relief but also hope to the resilient residents of Guam. The road to full recovery may be long, but the foundations laid by this unprecedented federal support promise a stronger and more resilient future for the island.