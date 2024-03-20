Over 100 Evacuated from Borroloola as Forecast Predicts Century's Worst Flood Post Cyclone Megan

Following ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan's trail of destruction, more than 100 residents of the remote community of Borroloola, Northern Territory, have been urgently evacuated. With the McArthur River expected to surge to unprecedented levels, authorities are on high alert for what could be the worst flooding in a century.

Immediate Response to Unfolding Crisis

As the remnants of Cyclone Megan drenched the region, updated flood models prompted a swift evacuation strategy for Borroloola, home to around 870 people. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) was mobilized, sending aircraft to relocate vulnerable community members to Darwin's Foskey Pavilion evacuation centre. NT Police Superintendent Sonia Kennon highlighted the proactive measures taken on Wednesday afternoon, ensuring the safety of 102 individuals before the last flight at 7.20 pm. This action followed a suspended evacuation plan earlier in the week, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the cyclone's impact.

Broader Impact and Continued Vigilance

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan, now a tropical low, persists in its westward journey across the Northern Territory, threatening further rainfall and severe weather conditions across Central Australia. Communities like Tennant Creek, Elliot, and Ali Curung brace for impact, while the Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist, Sarah Scully, confirms major flooding within the McArthur River catchment. With the river expected to peak in Borroloola by Thursday afternoon, reaching potentially record levels between 17.2 and 18 meters, the situation remains critical.

Government and Community Collaboration

In response to the escalating situation, Federal Emergency Services Minister Murray Watt announced the deployment of additional ADF personnel and aircraft to assist with evacuations in the territory. Although Borroloola is currently the focus, plans are in place for other communities if necessary. This collaborative effort between federal and local authorities underscores the seriousness of the flood threat and the commitment to ensuring resident safety across the affected regions.

The events unfolding in the Northern Territory serve as a stark reminder of nature's formidable power and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such challenges. As communities rally together and support flows in from across the country, the true spirit of Australia shines brightly, even in the darkest of times.