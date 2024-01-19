Outpaws Sanctuary Mourns Loss of Baby Goat Ramona Amid Harsh Winter

The Outpaws Sweet Home Sanctuary in Peyton, Colorado, is reeling from the tragic loss of a baby goat named Ramona. The sanctuary, born out of a hoarding case, was ill-equipped to cope with the extreme weather that the region recently experienced. As temperatures plummeted below zero and wind chills dipped even lower, the sanctuary's livestock faced a significant threat.

The Loss of Ramona

Carrie Thornburgh, the founder of the sanctuary, discovered Ramona lifeless in her stall on a frigid Saturday morning. Thornburgh suspects that the young goat may have been unintentionally smothered as the animals huddled together for warmth. The incident has left a profound impact on Thornburgh who had developed a unique bond with Ramona.

The Challenge Ahead

In the wake of this tragic incident, the sanctuary is confronted with the challenge of protecting its livestock from the harsh elements. The sanctuary will incur higher costs to ensure the animals stay warm, necessitating more feed than usual. In these challenging times, the sanctuary is relying on the support of the public to continue its mission.

Helping Hand

Those wishing to help the Outpaws Sweet Home Sanctuary navigate this difficult period can do so through their Facebook page. The sanctuary is a nonprofit organization and depends on the generosity of the public to help carry out its work and prevent similar tragedies.