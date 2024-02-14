Out-of-Town Roofers Swarm East Texas After Hailstorm: Local Experts Warn of Scams

A hailstorm, unlike any other, recently battered Tyler and East Texas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. As the community reels from the aftermath, an unlikely adversary has emerged: unscrupulous roofers. Amidst the chaos, local roofing experts sound the alarm, urging residents to remain vigilant and discerning.

Out-of-Town Roofers Flock to Tyler and East Texas

In the wake of the devastating hailstorm, an influx of out-of-town roofers has descended upon Tyler and East Texas, eager to capitalize on the surge in demand for their services. While some may be reputable professionals, the sheer number of newcomers has raised concerns among local experts. In an interview with a respected Tyler news outlet, two veteran roofers shared their insights and cautionary advice for homeowners seeking to repair their storm-damaged properties.

The Risks of Choosing Out-of-Town Roofers

According to the experts, one of the primary risks associated with hiring out-of-town roofers is the potential for scams. These itinerant contractors may offer lowball prices or enticing incentives, only to cut corners, neglect warranties, or disappear once they've received payment. In some cases, they may even create damage to drum up additional business. Local companies, on the other hand, have a vested interest in maintaining their reputations and providing quality services to their neighbors.

Making Informed Decisions: Expert Advice for Homeowners

To avoid falling victim to unscrupulous roofers, the experts advise homeowners to follow several guidelines. First and foremost, they recommend choosing a local, insured company with a proven track record. Verifying a roofer's insurance is crucial, as it protects homeowners from potential liabilities in the event of accidents or property damage. Additionally, they caution against paying upfront for services, as this can leave homeowners vulnerable to scams.

In the aftermath of the hailstorm, a surge of new businesses has emerged, further complicating the decision-making process for homeowners. The experts stress the importance of thorough research and trusting one's instincts when selecting a roofer. They suggest asking for references, checking online reviews, and consulting the Better Business Bureau to ensure that the chosen contractor is reputable and reliable.