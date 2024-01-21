Oregon Communities Rally to Clean Up Post-Storm Debris

The storm that recently struck Southwestern Oregon left communities grappling with a hefty amount of woody debris. As the cities take on the aftermath, Eugene has made clearing main streets and bike paths a priority. The city plans to attend to smaller streets and parks, which remain closed, in the upcoming weeks.

Eugene's Strategy for Debris Management

Residents of Eugene have been advised not to pile debris from trees on their private properties onto the streets. Such actions obstruct city vehicles from efficiently cleaning up debris from city-owned trees. To manage smaller debris, homeowners are encouraged to use yard waste bins for branches that are less than four inches in diameter. For larger debris, they should turn to local contractors or recycling centers.

Lane County transfer stations and Lane Forest Products provide recycling services for a fee. While cleanup is underway, Lane County parks will remain closed as they undergo safety evaluations. City staff are focusing their efforts on assessing community parks' lighting, restorations, and playgrounds before they start working on neighborhood parks and trails.

Newport's Approach to Debris Removal

Meanwhile, Newport, situated along the central Oregon coast, is also tackling storm debris removal. Thompson's Sanitary Service is accepting brush and limbs free of charge at the Newport Transfer Station until January 27.

Impact on Local Organizations

The storm inflicted significant damage on the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene. Ice and fallen trees crushed several aviaries, resulting in an estimated $30,000 worth of damage and a repair timeline spanning hundreds of hours. The center is currently soliciting donations for emergency repairs and qualified assistance for cleanup efforts. They aim to reopen by February 1, just in time for an international bird training conference. The Oregon Humane Society in Portland also suffered due to the storm, with burst pipes leading to flooding.