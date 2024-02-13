Oman Battles Severe Weather: Floods and Rain Lead to Six Fatalities

Severe Weather in Oman: Floods and Heavy Rain Claim Six Lives

Advertisment

As of February 13, 2024, Oman is grappling with the aftermath of severe weather conditions that have resulted in six fatalities. Heavy rainfall and floods have wreaked havoc across the country, with emergency crews working tirelessly to conduct rescue operations and restore normalcy.

The Unrelenting Storm

The Oman Directorate General of Meteorology has issued warnings of heavy rain, hail, and strong winds, with potential flash flooding in multiple governorates. These extreme weather conditions have led to transport disruptions, localized business disruptions, and even evacuations in some areas.

Advertisment

Among the most affected regions are Muscat, Dakhliyah, and North Batinah municipalities. In North Batinah, a mountain collapse near Al Dhuwaihar was swiftly addressed by clearing debris to restore traffic flow. In Saham and Liwa, road crossings were reopened, fallen trees removed, and accumulated water pumped out.

Emergency Efforts and Restoration of Normalcy

Dakhiliyah Municipality reported significant progress in reopening roads affected by rain, with extensive clearance efforts in various wilayats, including Nizwa. Muscat Municipality deployed field teams to clear flooded areas, ensure the safety of rainwater drainage systems, and clean debris from streets.

Advertisment

In preparation for worsening weather conditions, precautionary measures were taken, including the closure of Al Jabal Street and extensive cleaning of wadi streams. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any emergencies to the Muscat Governorate Call Centre.

Aftermath and Ongoing Challenges

The National Committee for Emergency Management reports 207 power outages, with most already restored. Water, sanitation, and fuel services remain unaffected, despite the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Advertisment

According to the Oman Meteorology, scattered rain is expected in several governorates, with a focus on South al Sharqiyah. The weather is expected to stabilize starting Wednesday. Residents are advised to monitor local media for updates and take necessary precautions against potential hazards.

In the face of such devastating weather conditions, the resilience and determination of the Omani people and their authorities continue to shine through. As the storm gradually subsides, the focus will remain on aiding those affected and rebuilding what was lost.