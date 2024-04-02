Odisha Sizzles: IMD Issues Five-Day Heatwave Alert, Heavy Rain Predicted for Assam, Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alarm for sweltering temperatures across several states, with Odisha experiencing mercury levels soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Concurrently, regions in Assam and Meghalaya brace for significant rainfall, highlighting India's diverse and extreme weather conditions.

Heatwave Takes Hold in Odisha

Odisha's tryst with intense heat began on Monday, with eight locations registering temperatures north of 40 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Bhubaneswar, wasn't far behind at 39.4 degrees Celsius, marking a significant jump from the previous day's high. This surge is attributed to northwesterly dry air and high solar insolation, with the IMD forecasting a similar trend until Saturday. Coastal areas are set to experience minimum temperatures of about 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, while the interiors might see a slight increase, ranging between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Warning and Weather Alerts Across India

Beyond Odisha, the IMD's vigil extends to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry with a five-day hot weather warning. South Bengal faces heatwave conditions due to dry westerly winds, expecting a rise in daytime temperatures by 2-3 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal are on alert for heatwave conditions stretching into the weekend. The national weather bulletin also highlights heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya, attributed to a cyclonic circulation above northwest Assam.

Recent Weather-Related Incidents

The erratic weather has already made its impact felt with a boat capsizing in the Brahmaputra River due to heavy rain and storm, resulting in three fatalities. Additionally, the Guwahati airport witnessed a ceiling collapse amidst heavy rainfall, underscoring the severity of the weather conditions. The forecast suggests heavy rain and snow in Arunachal Pradesh due to the same cyclonic circulation, with the Western Himalayan Region expecting moderate rain and snow over the next seven days.

As India grapples with varying extreme weather phenomena, from scorching heatwaves to heavy rainfall, the IMD's alerts underline the importance of preparedness and caution. These conditions not only pose immediate physical dangers but also hint at broader environmental challenges that demand attention and action.