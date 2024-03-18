NWRB Cuts Angat Dam Water Allocation Amid El Niño, Urges Metro Manila to Conserve

With the specter of El Niño looming larger each day, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has made a decisive move to mitigate its impact on the Philippines' water supply. In a recent announcement, NWRB executive director Atty. Ricky Azardo highlighted the board's plan to reduce water allocations for key sectors in response to the declining water levels of Angat Dam, a critical water source for Metro Manila and agricultural irrigation.

Immediate Measures and Public Appeal

The NWRB's strategy involves a reduction of water supply to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), with immediate effect. This decision, aimed at conserving the dwindling water reserves, comes in anticipation of further drops in Angat Dam's water level, which has already fallen below its normal threshold. Azardo emphasized the importance of public cooperation in water conservation efforts, urging households and businesses in Metro Manila to adopt water-saving measures.

Impact on Water Services

The reduction in water allocation is expected to manifest in lower water pressure and potential service interruptions for the consumers of MWSS concessionaires, namely Manila Water and Maynilad. Both companies have committed to issuing advisories to prepare their customers for the changes. The move underscores the growing urgency of addressing the El Niño phenomenon's effects on the nation's water security, with Angat Dam's capacity being a particular concern due to its vital role in supplying water to the capital region and supporting agricultural irrigation.

Looking Ahead: Strategies and Solutions

As the NWRB and other government agencies grapple with the immediate challenge of water conservation, the broader issue of climate resilience in the Philippines' water infrastructure looms large. The ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the need for long-term strategies to enhance the country's ability to cope with extreme weather events like El Niño. Investments in alternative water sources, improved water management practices, and infrastructure upgrades are critical steps towards securing the Philippines' water future against the backdrop of climate uncertainty.