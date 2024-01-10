en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Northern Tropics Awake: Potential Tropical Cyclone on the Horizon

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Northern Tropics Awake: Potential Tropical Cyclone on the Horizon

As Australia’s northern tropics stir from their slumber, the possibility of a tropical cyclone forming later this week is growing more real. The forecast models are currently indicating that as many as three tropical lows could form within the monsoon trough by Sunday, thereby increasing the risk of tropical cyclone development.

The Eye of the Storm

As per the Bureau of Meteorology, these lows are expected to be located in certain areas, with detailed information available about the potential formation and movement of each. This includes the expected impact on different regions. The tropical cyclone is a weather phenomenon characterized by strong winds and heavy rainfall. Its formation can lead to flooding, landslides, and other hazardous conditions, posing a significant threat to ecosystems and human settlements in its path.

The Madden Julian Oscillation: A Rainfall Catalyst

The article also sheds light on the role of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO). This tropical disturbance is known to enhance rainfall and thunderstorms, thereby increasing the likelihood of cyclones in the coming weeks. The MJO, which moves eastward across the tropical Indian and Pacific Oceans, is a key player in modulating weather over short periods.

A Call for Preparedness

The emergence of a tropical cyclone triggers warnings and preparations in the affected regions. These can include evacuation plans, securing of property, and mobilization of emergency services. Therefore, it is crucial for residents in the potential path of the cyclone to stay informed about the latest weather updates and advisories from official meteorological agencies. In the face of such force of nature, preparedness can make a world of difference.

0
Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

See more
12 mins ago
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
An avalanche at the popular Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California, has claimed at least one life and left another injured. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a search and rescue operation involving over 100 members of the Palisades Tahoe staff. Two probe
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
41 mins ago
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes
Colossal Storm System Disrupts United States: Widespread Flooding, Flight Delays, and Power Outages
45 mins ago
Colossal Storm System Disrupts United States: Widespread Flooding, Flight Delays, and Power Outages
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
23 mins ago
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Storm Damage: Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine, Faces Nature's Fury
24 mins ago
Storm Damage: Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine, Faces Nature's Fury
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Causing Widespread Disruption
40 mins ago
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Causing Widespread Disruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
2 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
6 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
7 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
13 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
15 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
16 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
17 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
17 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app