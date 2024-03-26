Northern Taiwan Expects Chilly Winds: CWA Predicts 6-7°C Drop, Fog Advisory Issued

Taipei, March 26 - As the Central Weather Administration (CWA) monitors a strengthening northeasterly wind system, residents of northern Taiwan are bracing for a significant temperature drop and potential travel disruptions due to dense fog. This weather phenomenon is set to bring a 6-7 degrees Celsius decrease in temperatures across northern regions, contrasting sharply with the warm weather experienced on Monday.

Impact of Northeasterly Winds

The CWA forecasts that the northeasterly winds will cause daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan to plummet to 23-24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a stark difference from Monday’s highs of around 30 degrees. Despite the initial wet conditions, the weather is expected to clear up, giving way to drier conditions later in the day. Conversely, eastern Taiwan will see an uptick in rainfall, with temperatures reaching 24 degrees in Yilan and 27 degrees in Hualien and Taitung. Central and southern parts of the island, however, will remain mostly unaffected by the winds, with temperatures hovering between 29 and 31 degrees.

Weather Warnings and Advisories

In response to the expected conditions, the CWA has issued a dense fog advisory for Penghu and Kinmen islands. The advisory warns of visibility dropping below 200 meters, potentially causing significant disruptions to travel, including flight delays and cancellations. Travelers are urged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and plan accordingly. Despite the chilly start to the week, the CWA anticipates a gradual warming trend, with temperatures in northern Taiwan expected to rebound to 25-26 degrees on Wednesday and reach 27-28 degrees by Thursday.

Air Quality and Environmental Concerns

Amidst the fluctuating weather conditions, the Ministry of Environment has provided some positive news regarding air quality across Taiwan. Ratings ranging from "good" to "fair" have been reported, suggesting that the seasonal winds have not adversely affected air quality. This comes as a relief to residents, especially those in urban areas where air quality is often a concern.

As northern Taiwan prepares for a brief cold spell, the resilience and adaptability of its residents are once again put to the test. While the sudden temperature drop and dense fog advisories signal a need for caution, particularly among travelers, the overall impact on daily life and air quality appears to be minimal. This event serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of weather on the island and the importance of staying prepared for all conditions.