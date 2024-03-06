Northern Sunrise County Appoints Fire Guardians Ahead of Drought Forecast

In a proactive move during its regular council meeting on February 27, Northern Sunrise County has officially appointed Fire Chief David LeBlanc and Deputy Fire Chief Julien Bergeron as fire guardians. This strategic decision empowers them to issue fire permits and enforce the Forest and Prairie Protection Act, aiming to mitigate wildfire risks amid an anticipated severe drought.

Advertisment

Preemptive Measures Against Wildfire Threats

Reeve Corrina Williams highlighted the significance of this appointment at the onset of fire season, underscoring the importance of having experienced personnel like Chief LeBlanc and Deputy Chief Bergeron manage fire permits and related duties. Their roles are critical, especially as the County braces for potential wildfire challenges due to the extreme drought conditions forecasted for the summer. Northern Sunrise County is not only focusing on preparedness through personnel appointments but is also engaging NEW Water Ltd. to develop a comprehensive drought water management plan, alongside water conservation strategies to support both partners and residents in the area.

Community and Firefighter Readiness

Advertisment

Williams also detailed the extensive preparations underway to bolster the region's firefighting capabilities. These include equipment upgrades, specialized training for firefighters, and community engagement efforts such as door-to-door property assessments in the Harmon Valley area. Additionally, the County has pursued Fire Smart planning and grant funding to further enhance their wildfire defense mechanisms. Monthly wildfire information bulletins and the promotion of fire smart practices among property owners are part of the extensive efforts to educate and prepare the community for the fire season.

Encouraging Community Participation in Fire Prevention

Understanding the critical role of community involvement in mitigating wildfire risks, Williams urges property owners to adopt fire smart strategies for their homes and lands. Compliance with fire restrictions and bans, updating contact information with the County office, and signing up for VoyentAlert! are recommended actions for residents. Staying informed through the County's website and social media platforms is also emphasized, ensuring that everyone in the region is prepared and aware of the necessary precautions during this vulnerable period.

As Northern Sunrise County gears up for a challenging fire season, the appointment of dedicated fire guardians and the comprehensive suite of preparedness and prevention measures reflect a strong commitment to safeguarding the community against the looming threat of wildfires.