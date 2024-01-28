Northern India Battles Severe Cold Wave: A Look at Lifestyle Interests Amidst Weather Disruptions

A severe cold wave has gripped northern India, causing substantial disruptions to daily life and transportation. The extreme weather conditions have particularly affected Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in Northwest and Central India, with severe cold day conditions likely to prevail till the weekend. The cold wave has also led to delays in flights and train services. The Indian Railways reported today that approximately 26 trains are running late in the national capital area due to dense fog conditions.

Impact on Daily Life and Commute

These harsh weather conditions have significantly impacted the daily lives of people and their commute. Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in pockets of Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and other states. These adverse weather conditions have led to transportation delays and disruptions. The cold wave and severe cold day conditions are expected to persist, causing further challenges for commuters and residents.

