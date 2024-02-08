Northern Arizona Prepares for Second Wave of Intense Snowfall

Northern Arizona Braces for Second Wave of Heavy Snowfall

In a weather event reminiscent of the legendary snowstorms of yesteryear, Northern Arizona finds itself in the crosshairs of a relentless winter storm. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a mesoscale discussion early this morning, warning residents of impending heavy snowfall in the region.

A Snowbound Symphony

The cold front, a harbinger of the winter fury to come, is currently moving eastward across western Arizona. Already, upslope snow showers have begun to unfurl over the area, with Flagstaff and Prescott Valley bearing the brunt of the initial onslaught. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are anticipated, accompanied by areas of blowing snow that threaten to significantly reduce visibility.

As the cold front progresses, the increased frontogenetic forcing and strong upslope flow along the terrain are expected to enhance snowfall rates. Convective enhancement due to steep low to mid-level lapse rates may further intensify the snowfall, creating a veritable winter wonderland in the region.

The storm's reach extends beyond the higher elevations, as lower elevations with dew points below 32F could see rapid lowering of snow levels with heavier precipitation. Strong southerly winds gusting between 25-30 mph, and locally up to 40 mph, are likely to exacerbate the situation, causing poor visibility, especially during the cold frontal passage.

A Dance with Danger

Residents and travelers in the region are not the only ones affected by the heavy snowfall. Schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District have announced closures, and a 7-mile stretch of Lake Mary Road will be shut down due to high winds and drifting snow.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while navigating the roads, as hazardous winter weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon and evening. The Arizona Weatherman, a seasoned meteorologist, and aviation expert with over 25 years of experience, emphasizes the potential danger, urging residents and travelers to stay alert and prepared for the imminent changes.

The Storm's Aftermath

As the storm moves eastward along the high terrain of the Mogollon Rim, it leaves behind a transformed landscape. The National Weather Service reports 10-16 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area, with the potential for localized flooding due to heavy rain in other locations.

The forecast predicts an additional 5-8 inches of snow for Flagstaff, 3-5 inches for Prescott, and 1-2 inches for Payson and Show Low. With strong winds and gusts accompanying the snowfall, the total accumulation expectation for the next four days ranges between 10 inches to about 23 or 24 inches, bringing the total snowfall closer to the top 20 all-time in Flagstaff.

As the storm recedes and the snow settles, Northern Arizona will be left to reflect on the power and beauty of nature's most awe-inspiring displays. In the face of such force, the resilience of the human spirit shines through, as the region comes together to weather the storm.