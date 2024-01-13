en English
North Louisiana Battles Power Outages as Severe Cold Front Looms

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
North Louisiana, a region known for its unpredictable winter weather, is once again in the throes of an impending climatic challenge. With a massive cold front forecasted early next week, residents are already grappling with power outages resulting from severe weather conditions. As of today, more than 7,000 Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) customers found themselves in darkness early morning, primarily in Northern Caddo, Bossier, and Webster parishes.

Power Restoration and Ongoing Outages

Despite the challenging weather, SWEPCO has been diligent in getting power back to its customers. By 5:20 am, power was restored to over 5,000 households, reducing the number without electricity to approximately 2,700. The task at hand for the power company is far from over, with the worst of the weather still to come.

Weather Warnings and Advisories

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a wind advisory for the area, cautioning of northwesterly winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts escalating up to 45 mph. This advisory is in effect until 6:00 pm on Friday, January 12. Adding to the ominous weather scenario is a Tornado Watch in place until 11:00 am for several parishes in Northwest Louisiana and counties in Southwest Arkansas and East Texas. This includes cities such as Bossier City, Shreveport, and Carthage.

Precautions and Preparedness

Residents are being urged to exercise extreme caution, especially around downed power lines, and to promptly report power losses to SWEPCO. The region is simultaneously bracing itself for an extremely cold blast set to sweep through late Sunday into Monday. This could potentially lead to ice and snow accumulations, making travel treacherous and leading to further power outages due to falling tree limbs and record-low temperatures.

As North Louisiana faces this imminent cold front, it is crucial for residents to prepare for the worst, even as they hope for the best. This severe weather event serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the resilience of communities that face these challenges head-on.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

