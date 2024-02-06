North Canterbury Vegetation Fire Contained, State Highway 1 Reopened

A vegetation fire that blazed across five hectares on either side of State Highway 1 near Waipara in North Canterbury on Tuesday night has been contained and brought under control by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ). The fire was so intense that it ignited several nearby power poles, prompting a temporary closure of the highway.

Fire Contained, but Aftermath Lingers

The fire, which had threatened multiple structures and prompted the voluntary evacuation of some residents, has been successfully contained. However, the aftermath continues to impact the area. A public health warning was issued by Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service, advising residents to remain cautious due to the lingering smoke in the area. Residents were encouraged to close windows and doors, reduce outdoor exercise, and switch air conditioning to recirculate.

Power Cut to Ensure Safety

Mainpower, the region's power company, disconnected electricity to 12 properties as a safety measure at the request of FENZ. This was to ensure the safety of the responding crews as they battled the blaze. Despite the fire's intensity, it's worth noting that only two homes were evacuated, and there were no reports of damage to structures.

Residents Return, Highway Reopens

Residents of Darnley Road who had evacuated their homes as a precautionary measure have now been given the all-clear to return. The reopening of State Highway 1 is a strong indication that the immediate danger from the fire has subsided, allowing for normal traffic flow to resume. The efforts of FENZ and the cooperation of the public have been crucial in ensuring the safety of all affected.