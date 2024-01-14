en English
Weather

Nicola Lewis Offers a Quick Clothes Drying Hack for Winter

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Nicola Lewis Offers a Quick Clothes Drying Hack for Winter

Nicola Lewis, a household cleaning expert renowned for her valuable tips on decluttering and organizing, recently took to TikTok to share a straightforward hack aimed at making clothes drying quicker during the chill of winter. The video, which has rapidly gained traction among viewers, centers on a commonly overlooked feature on washing machines: the ‘Drum/Spin’ setting.

‘Double Spin for the Win’

By opting for ‘Double Spin for the Win,’ Lewis suggests that instigating an extra spin cycle after washing can drastically slash the drying time for clothes. The extra cycle helps extract more moisture from the clothes, leaving less work for the airer or dryer. This simple yet effective tip has led to a wave of appreciation from followers, who have found it instrumental in reducing drying time and preventing condensation and mold.

Additional Drying Tips

In addition to the ‘Double Spin’ technique, Lewis recommends shaking out the clothes before hanging them. This step helps remove creases, making ironing easier and further facilitating the drying process. She also advises using a dehumidifier to absorb moisture from the air, which can expedite the drying process. For those without a dehumidifier, Lewis suggests that opening a window or using a desktop fan can also help by circulating cold air, which is a more cost-effective alternative to using heating.

Maximizing the Effectiveness of the Airer

Spacing out clothes on the airer, hanging them on hangers before placing them on the airer, and occasionally rotating the clothes are additional tips Lewis provides to enhance the drying process and ward off mould. These measures allow for better air circulation around the clothes, speeding up the drying process and keeping clothes fresh and free of mould.

Weather
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

