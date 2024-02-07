New Zealand's Bay of Plenty Battles Record Heatwave and Fan Shortage

New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region, known for its idyllic climate and stunning beaches, was subjected to a record-breaking heatwave in January 2024, as reported by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa). The average temperature in Whakatane soared to 21.6C, the highest since records commenced in 1974. Other areas like Tauranga and Rotorua also witnessed above-average temperatures, leading to a surge in demand for cooling appliances.

Advertisment

Climate Change: A Silent Culprit

Niwa's climate scientists attributed the scorching temperatures partly to higher sea surface temperatures, pointing towards climate change as a contributing factor. The analysis revealed that most parts of New Zealand had above-average temperatures, with Auckland being the warmest and driest of the six main centers. Despite these alarming figures, the January 2018 record retains the title for the hottest month on record for the country.

Heatwave Triggers Appliance Shortage

Advertisment

The heatwave led to an unexpected consequence: a shortage of cooling appliances. Residents, desperate to keep cool during the unusually warm nights, snapped up fans from local stores, leading to a supply crunch. Homeware retailer, Briscoe Group, bore the brunt of this surge in demand, with fans selling out in several outlets.

End in Sight?

MetService meteorologist John Law attributed the heat to a persistent northwest air flow. While daytime temperatures were indeed high, Law noted that it was the warm nights that significantly raised the monthly average temperature. However, he offered a sliver of hope, with a forecast change hinting at cooler nights soon. Amid this sweltering heatwave, the country awaits a much-needed respite.