New Indices Enhance Understanding of Regional Monsoon Dynamics

Recent advancements in climate studies have led to the development of three new indices intended to capture the seasonal dynamics of regional monsoons. Based on outgoing longwave radiation (OLR), these indices are more closely associated with precipitation patterns than their wind-based counterparts, offering a more nuanced lens for monitoring the Indonesian-Australian monsoon, the South China Sea (SCS) summer monsoon, and the Indian summer monsoon (ISM).

Monsoon Activity and Abrupt Changes

The study underscores the abrupt changes in monsoon activity, such as the sudden retreat of the Australian monsoon in mid-March, the emergence of the SCS monsoon in mid-late May, and the ISM onset in early June. These shifts are attributed to both the slow annual cycle and the Convective Intraseasonal Oscillation (CISO), which can intensify the abruptness and advance the timing of monsoon onset and retreat.

Teleconnections and Cross-Regional Influences

Teleconnections between monsoon regions were also observed, hinting at potential cross-regional influences on wet and dry phases. Furthermore, the study found that during the boreal spring, CISO activity is particularly pronounced, with significant events propagating eastward over the Maritime Continent and the western Pacific.

Impact of ENSO on Monsoon Activity

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) was highlighted for its role in monsoon activity. ENSO can disrupt the phase locking of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) to the annual cycle, which in turn influences the behavior of monsoons. The study also explores the northward propagation of convective anomalies triggering the onset of the SCS summer monsoon and the importance of boundary layer dynamics in the propagation of CISO events.

Transient MJO Activity and ENSO's Influence

The study suggests that while transient MJO activity is prominent during the boreal winter, the CMJO appears inactive, potentially due to ENSO's influence. This further underscores the intricate interplay between various climatic factors and their collective impact on monsoon behavior.