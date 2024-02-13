NC12 on Ocracoke Island Closed Due to High Tides and Flooding

Bracing for the Storm: NC12 on Ocracoke Island Closed Amid High Tides and Flooding

February 13, 2024: As a powerful storm system barrels through eastern North Carolina, Ocracoke Island faces the wrath of high tides, overwhelming the already vulnerable NC12. With strong winds and heavy rainfall in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued warnings of minor to moderate coastal flooding and advisories for the region. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has closed parts of NC12, leaving residents and tourists to navigate the treacherous conditions.

Road Closures and High Tide Hazards

The NCDOT has reported that NC12 is currently impassable between the ferry terminal and the pony pens on the north end of Ocracoke Island. Ocean overwash has been observed during high tide cycles, compounding the issues caused by the breached protective berm. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while traveling on NC12 and avoid venturing out during high tide, as soundside flooding and strong winds are expected to exacerbate the flooding issues on the roadway.

"The situation is quite challenging right now," shared one local resident. "We've been through this before, but the combination of high tides, strong winds, and the already compromised berm makes things more difficult."

The Ripple Effect: Schools and Ferry Services Impacted

In anticipation of the inclement weather, Dare County Schools declared a virtual learning day, allowing students to stay safe at home rather than risking travel during the storm.

Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke has also been suspended due to the hazardous conditions. This has left many travelers stranded, unable to reach their destinations or return home.

"We understand the inconvenience this causes for our passengers, but safety is our top priority," said a representative from the North Carolina Ferry Division. "We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Tri-Villages and Pea Island: Flooding and Disruptions

The storm's impact extends beyond Ocracoke Island, as flooding has been reported in the Tri-Villages and between the Rodanthe bridge and Etheridge Bridge on Pea Island. Residents and commuters in these areas are encouraged to monitor local weather updates and heed any advisories issued by authorities.

As the storm continues to batter the eastern coast of North Carolina, the resilient communities of Ocracoke Island, the Tri-Villages, and Pea Island stand united in the face of adversity. Their strength and determination serve as a testament to the power of human spirit in the wake of nature's fury.

