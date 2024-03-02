Mother and Son Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike in Kurukshetra Field

In a heart-wrenching incident in Khirki Viran village, Babain block, Kurukshetra district, a woman and her son lost their lives to a lightning strike while tending to their agricultural field. Saroj Bala, 50, and her son, Raman Saini, 29, were identified as the victims of this unforeseen tragedy that occurred on Saturday.

Advertisment

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Daily Work

According to villagers, Saroj and Raman were working in their fields, located about 3 acres away from their home, when the area was hit by lightning. The force of nature proved fatal, as both were pronounced dead at the scene. This devastating event has left the community in shock, highlighting the unpredictable dangers that can arise in everyday life.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Advertisment

Babain police station house officer (SHO) inspector Dinesh Rana detailed the sequence of events following the tragic incident. Witnesses quickly alerted the local authorities, enabling a swift response. The police recovered the bodies and transported them to a mortuary for post-mortem examinations, scheduled to be conducted at the civil hospital in Kurukshetra on Sunday. This procedural response underscores the seriousness with which such incidents are treated, as well as the importance of community vigilance.

Community and Safety Reflections

The loss of Saroj Bala and Raman Saini serves as a somber reminder of the forces of nature's unpredictability and the inherent risks involved in agricultural work. It prompts a reflection on the measures that can be taken to safeguard against such tragedies, including the need for increased awareness and safety protocols during adverse weather conditions. As the community mourns, there is a collective call to action to prevent future incidents of this nature.

This tragic event not only leaves behind a grieving family but also serves as a critical wake-up call for the implementation of more robust safety measures and awareness campaigns aimed at protecting individuals in similar situations. The memories of Saroj and Raman will undoubtedly live on, as the community and authorities work together to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.