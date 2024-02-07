Monterey County and WeatherTech Raceway Support PG&E's Post-Storm Recovery

In the wake of the Pineapple Express severe weather event, Monterey County's Public Works, Facilities and Parks has joined forces with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to back Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E) post-storm recovery operations. The WeatherTech Raceway's Laguna Seca Recreational Area is now the main staging ground for personnel and vital equipment, aimed at restoring power to over 30,000 customers currently in the dark.

Community Collaboration for Swift Recovery

This recovery initiative underscores the spirit of community collaboration in times of crisis. The partnership between the county's Public Works and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a testament to this spirit. The racetrack has offered its infield as the primary staging area for PG&E's recovery vehicles, playing an instrumental role in facilitating the arrival and deployment of essential equipment. The goal of this strategic collaboration is to expedite the inspection of critical infrastructure and reconnect customers without power as swiftly as possible.

Toro Park: The Hub for Debris Management

In addition to Laguna Seca's role, the county has also allocated Toro Park in Salinas as a debris staging area. This move is aimed at streamlining the cleanup process in the aftermath of the severe weather event. By providing a centralized location for debris management, the county has expedited the cleanup and restoration process, further demonstrating the effectiveness of community collaboration.

A Commitment to Quick Recovery and Resilience

John Narigi, the president of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and Randy Ishii, the County's director of Public Works, have both underscored the importance of community collaboration in crisis times. Their commitment to a quick recovery exemplifies the resilience and unity of the community in the face of challenges posed by the recent storms. Residents are urged to stay informed about emergencies and recovery operations via readymontereycounty.org, ensuring that everyone is on the same page in this recovery journey.